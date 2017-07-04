RSL vs. LA Galaxy: What we learned

This is exactly what RSL needs going into the upcoming break. Go out on a high note, run with some confidence, move into what Petke is calling a mini training camp with some momentum. There’s something invigorating about a win like this. A win with such a strong punch. It’s nice to make a statement. It’s nice to watch this team play well. For those of you who went to watch fireworks, you have my pity. I’ll buy you a street taco if we chance to meet.

Now to temper the excitement. This was a win against Los Dos with Alessandrini. It is a decimated LA Galaxy and we know exactly what that does to your team and your season. I’m glad we could turn some tables and rip out a major win. Is this something that can be replicated against full-strength teams? Can Petke mold this team into a Western Conference powerhouse? Are we going to see some more changes, movement, and additions during the offseason? How is this team going to shake out?

Back to the excitement! So how about the F word: finishing. That ghost hanging on the back of RSL all season. Our finishing has been nothing short of atrocious, but not today. Today we finished our chances. We had five players on the scoresheet and six goals. I predicted a Nick Rimando hat trick before the match and we sadly didn’t see that (maybe someday), but what we saw should give us all cause to grin. This team can actually finish. Who knew? Here’s to many more goals. We’re not suddenly the top dog of the league, but it’s something to build upon.