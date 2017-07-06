Rumor: Tenorio drops Yura to LA Galaxy

Paul Tenorio, writer for Four Four Two and some print publications, just dropped a bomb on twitter. Silly season, you have our attention.

RSL is having discussions to trade forward Yura Movsisyan, per two sources with knowledge of talks. LA Galaxy a possible destination. (1/2) — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 6, 2017

Yura Movsisyan to LA Galaxy is a rumor that is shocking, but also makes some sense in the current MLS climate and RSL environment. His time with the team this year has been marred by outbursts and comments surrounding Mike Petke, his team mates, and style of play. His goal celebrations the past two times he’s scored have been reminders or statements directed, seemingly, at his critics and could allude to growing discontent and a separation between player and club.

This rumor is all the more complicated with Yura on a $1.97 million guaranteed contract for this year and carrying a DP tag. Moves in the summer for MLS teams are difficult in the first place, more so when it’s a move from one MLS club to another. Add in the guaranteed salary and DP tag and this would be a shocker.

Movsisyan would likely have to re-do deal in order to facilitate trade, one source said. Currently paid $1.97 million guaranteed (2/2) — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 6, 2017

While Yura has not met most expectations placed on him by fans and the club, he still leads the team in goals scored and has changed several games this year by being in the right place at the right time. With the type of player that we hope he could be this would also require something pretty big in return from the Galaxy. That bit is yet to be seen but we’ll update as more information becomes available.