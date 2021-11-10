RSL Sale to happen “Sooner rather than later” says Brian Dunseth

Monday afternoon, Real Salt Lake color commentator Brian Dunseth joined “The Drive with Spence Checketts” on ESPN 700 to talk about all things RSL. In their conversation, they talked about the coaching job, but most notably the ownership situation.

“What I can say is that during that game, last Wednesday is that there was a group in the stadium watching. That would kind of lead me to believe that they kicked the can down the road far enough to feel comfortable with unwinding the LLCs that Dell Loy had so intelligently created within this club financially and business-wise.”

That statement by itself gives us hope. We’ve gone all of the 2021 season without an owner who could invest in the club and in the stadium. RSL barely made the playoffs with only one DP and some spots on the roster that clearly need upgrades. In that quote, we can see that there are interested parties who have attended games.

Dunseth continues “I don’t have any indication of any timeline of what it looks like, but I would assume sooner rather than later would be the comment coming out of Major League Soccer or Real Salt Lake with regards to what future ownership looks like.”

From the sounds of it folks, ownership may switch hands soon, which would be welcome. Some people speculate that the organization will wait to name a permanent head coach until a new ownership group is in place. If that’s the case, then Pablo Mastroeni will remain interim head coach until further notice.