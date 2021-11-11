RSL GK Putna removed from team activities after alleged racist comments

Real Salt Lake have informed Major League Soccer that Andrew Putna allegedly made comments of a racist nature to fellow goalkeeper David Ochoa, a source confirmed to RSL Soapbox.

A source close to the team informed RSL Soapbox that Putna got into an argument with David Ochoa at RSL’s training. He then made a comment that included racist language towards Ochoa. The exact remark remains unclear, but teammates understood the statement to be racially charged towards the Mexican-American keeper. Ochoa, a California native who came up through the RSL Academy, recently declared for the Mexico National Team over the US.

The incident occurred the second week of October at team practice, and Putna was promptly removed from practice. The situation was then communicated to the front office and they asked Putna not come in for practice the next day. The front office staff informed the league of what took place. Real Salt Lake confirmed that they have since functionally suspended Putna from all team activities.

Major League Soccer opened an investigation into what happened, the league confirmed to RSL Soapbox.

Depending on the outcome of the league’s investigation, Putna could be removed from RSL’s roster by contract termination or a waiver. If he is waived, he could join another MLS team through the Re-Entry Draft in December (the Roster Freeze is currently in place for MLS teams through the MLS Cup final). If terminated, he could join another MSL after the Roster Freeze concludes, in which case he would have to sign a new contract with the league as he would be considered a free agent.

Putna joined RSL through the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and signed with the Real Monarchs. In his time with the RSL organization, he played 20 games with the Monarchs and 25 with Real Salt Lake. Putna has started twice this year and made a career-high 15 MLS starts last year.