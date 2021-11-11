Royal Roundup: Former Utah Royals player arrested in France

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Reminiscent of the Tanya Harding incident in the 1990’s, Paris Saint Germain Women’s team player Aminata Diallo has been arrested in France. Diallo allegedly paid two men to assault a fellow player, Kheira Hamraoui who was competing for playing time.

Diallo played for the Utah Royals in 2020 on loan from Paris Saint Germain.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[PRO][SBI][NBC] The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) took the unusual path of publicly announcing a VAR error in the Sporting Kansas City vs RSL match.

[SocWire] Skyline HS takes over first place in latest national girls high school soccer ratings.

[SBI] A look at all the MLS teams with coaching vacancies.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[NBC][FRS] New York City FC have unveiled their 50th mini-pitch. The venues span all of NYC’s boroughs, and have been lauded by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

[NWSL] The league’s 12th expansion club has announced it’s new name, San Diego Wave Fútbol Club.

[USL][SSD][FRS] Two time NISA champion, Detroit City FC have announced they are withdrawing from the league to join the USL Championship in 2022.

[MLS][USAT][90Min] After 13 years in the league, playing for the USMNT, Sporting Kansas City and Austin FC, center back Matt Besler is the latest player to announce his retirement.

[SSD] USL and officials in Hawaii are in talks over a potential expansion team to play in Aloha Stadium.

[USSP] What went wrong with both LA teams missing out of the playoffs.

[90Min] Chicago Fire’s post-season begins by releasing 7 players, with two more out of contract free agents.

USA

[FRS] ESPN announced their coverage details for Friday’s USMNT vs Mexico game.

[CBS] The best moments from the USMNT vs Mexico rivalry.

[SI][SBI][FRS] USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 22 players called up for the next friendly games in Australia, it includes 5 un-capped players.

[FRS] US Soccer extends partnership with Nike. Details on amount and duration of contract have not been revealed.

INTERNATIONAL

[Balls] The role of pundits in the time of social media.

[FRS] The FIFA delegation inspecting potential venues for the 2026 World Cup will visit Edmonton, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Los Angeles and Toronto on their next tour.

LAST WORD

Is there anything you the readers would like to see more or less of in the Roundup? Recaps of games from MLS or other leagues? Anything you would like to have added? Comments and suggestions welcome.