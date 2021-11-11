Report: RSL close to purchase by Blitzer Group

It’s been a while since we’ve heard meaningful news about the sale of Real Salt Lake aside from some rumblings — Brian Dunseth, for instance, said a sale could happen “sooner rather than later” — but Sportico dropped some news on us this morning.

RSL is nearing purchase by a group led by David Blitzer, a senior executive at the controversial Blackstone Group, and a parter owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Blitzer’s interest, the article states, is separate from his involvement in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is where his involvement with the 76ers and the Devils is located.

From the article:

An agreement has been reached on key terms, but nothing has been signed, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the talks are private. Blitzer’s investment partners aren’t known; neither are financial specifics.

It would be quite remarkable if a sale finishes before RSL’s first playoff match on Nov. 23, but we’ll keep listening for news on this one.