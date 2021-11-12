Power Ranking Averages - 2021 Season Finale

The 2021 season is over, and with it another year of Power Ranking Averages. Only 8 sites published for the final week, their rankings are on the spreadsheet.
All the weekly averages used the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2021 MLS Power Ranking Averages
|Team
|2020 Avg
|2021 Avg
|Season High
|Season Low
|5 Year Avg
|Team
|2020 Avg
|2021 Avg
|Season High
|Season Low
|5 Year Avg
|Atlanta United
|15.5
|12.9
|8.4
|21.58
|8.86
|Austin FC *
|12.68
|20.6
|10.25
|25.91
|13.84
|Chicago Fire
|18.66
|23.3
|17.29
|26.33
|17.13
|Colorado Rapids
|14.04
|7.4
|2.67
|18
|16.13
|Columbus Crew
|4.71
|13.7
|4.13
|20.8
|10.86
|D.C. United
|20.48
|16.1
|9.55
|25.57
|16.03
|FC Cincinnati *
|22.34
|25.2
|20.43
|27
|18.43
|FC Dallas
|9.94
|19.9
|13.38
|23
|10.65
|Houston Dynamo
|17.46
|20.8
|14.29
|25.22
|14.68
|Inter Miami *
|19.89
|22.5
|17.25
|26.82
|15.65
|Los Angeles FC *
|6.51
|11.9
|2.71
|17.6
|7.42
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|15.67
|10.9
|4.7
|16.6
|12.59
|Minnesota United
|6.86
|14.1
|8.64
|23.7
|13.82
|Montreal (C.F.)
|15.85
|15.3
|10.73
|20
|15.37
|Nashville SC *
|17.82
|8.4
|3.73
|18
|12.43
|NE. Revolution
|12.24
|3
|1
|9.14
|12.29
|New York City FC
|9.15
|6.1
|2.58
|11.86
|6.08
|New York RB
|13.88
|14.5
|9.5
|21.5
|9.91
|Orlando City
|7.92
|9.2
|3.17
|15.91
|13.22
|Philadelphia Union
|13.86
|7.5
|3.14
|12.75
|9.67
|Portland Timbers
|7.53
|13.1
|7.2
|19.36
|9.83
|Real Salt Lake
|15.16
|14.3
|10.38
|23.71
|14.55
|San Jose Earthquakes
|17.05
|18.7
|7.1
|23.42
|16.91
|Seattle Sounders
|4.1
|2.2
|1
|4
|6.17
|Sporting Kansas City
|7.64
|4
|1.82
|11.75
|7.33
|Toronto FC
|4.72
|23.1
|13.43
|27
|10.8
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|21.04
|19.2
|11.6
|25.73
|17.36
- For teams that have not been in the league for 5 years (with stars), the average of all teams for the league each year is used to calculate the 5 year average. This allows a cushion for teams that over-perform or under-perform in their early years.
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
2021 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Most bias for
|Site
|Least Bias for
|Site
|Most bias agaist
|Site
|Least bias against
|Site
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Most bias for
|Site
|Least Bias for
|Site
|Most bias agaist
|Site
|Least bias against
|Site
|Atlanta United FC
|12.9
|-2.69
|Massey
|-0.14
|Sonny Moore
|4.29
|Club & Country
|0.19
|Sports Club Stats
|Austin FC
|20.6
|-4.67
|Club & Country
|-0.35
|Freeborg
|3.15
|Sonny Moore
|0.74
|ESPN
|Chicago Fire
|23.3
|-9.74
|Club & Country
|-0.65
|538
|2.2
|Sonny Moore
|0.13
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|Colorado Rapids
|7.4
|-1.69
|Freeborg
|-0.2
|ESPN
|4.5
|Club & Country
|0.01
|Jeff Sagarin
|Columbus SC
|13.7
|-6.56
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|-0.2
|MLS
|6.95
|Club & Country
|0.06
|Freeborg
|D.C. United
|16.1
|-12.76
|Club & Country
|-0.47
|MLS
|3.8
|3rd Degree
|0.23
|US Soccer Players
|FC Cincinnati
|25.2
|-1.55
|Who Scored
|-0.01
|Jeff Sagarin
|1.14
|Broadway
|0.2
|ESPN / Sonny Moore
|FC Dallas
|19.9
|-3.93
|Who Scored
|-0.33
|538
|2.67
|US Soc. Players
|0.43
|MLS
|Houston Dynamo
|20.8
|-3.04
|3rd Degree
|-0.3
|Broadway
|2.97
|Club & Country
|0.05
|Jeff Sagarin
|Inter Miami CF
|22.5
|-3.02
|538
|-0.02
|Jeff Sagarin
|2.95
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|0.1
|Massey
|Los Angeles FC
|11.9
|-6.94
|Club & Country
|-0.8
|ESPN
|9.53
|Club & Country
|0.13
|538
|L.A. Galaxy
|10.9
|-8.2
|Club & Country
|-1.99
|Sonny Moore
|4.84
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|0.08
|3rd Degree
|Minnesota United FC
|14.1
|-7.18
|Club & Country
|-0.12
|US Soccer Players
|3.17
|Coach & Crew
|0.27
|Freeborg
|Montreal (CF)
|15.3
|-3.59
|Coach & Crew
|-0.08
|MLS
|5.34
|3rd Degree
|0.7
|US Soccer Players
|Nashville SC
|8.4
|-1.16
|MLS
|-0.11
|Coach & Crew
|3.42
|Club & Country
|0.35
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|New Eng. Revolution
|3
|-4.36
|Broadway
|-0.1
|ESPN
|1.8
|3rd Degree
|0.5
|Freeborg
|New York City FC
|6.1
|-4.9
|Club & Country
|-0.29
|Jeff Sagarin
|3.92
|ESPN
|0.22
|Sonny Moore
|New York RB
|14.5
|-4.81
|Who Scored
|-0.15
|Jeff Sagarin
|3.71
|Coach & Crew
|0.18
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|Orlando City SC
|9.2
|-3.02
|US Soc. Players
|-0.09
|3rd Degree
|3.97
|Who Scored
|1.24
|Jeff Sagarin
|Philadelphia Union
|7.5
|-4.31
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|-0.84
|MLS
|3.49
|Coach & Crew
|0.08
|Massey
|Portland Timbers
|13.1
|-5.5
|3rd Degree
|-0.15
|Sports Club Stats
|7.15
|Club & Country
|0.07
|US Soccer Players
|Real Salt Lake
|14.3
|-3.69
|Coach & Crew
|-0.12
|3rd Degree
|6.07
|Club & Country
|0.35
|Freeborg
|San Jose Earthquakes
|18.7
|-5.23
|Coach & Crew
|-0.62
|Sports Club Stats
|2.47
|Who Scored
|0.04
|MLS
|Seattle Sounders FC
|2.2
|-0.59
|Sonny Moore
|-0.02
|ESPN
|3.62
|Club & Country
|0.02
|Who Scored
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|-1.09
|Freeborg
|-0.01
|Sports Club Stats
|2.59
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|0.12
|Club & Country
|Toronto FC
|23.1
|-5.02
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|-0.07
|538
|3.47
|Who Scored
|0.25
|Freeborg
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|19.2
|-4.01
|Sonny Moore
|-0.08
|Coach & Crew
|3.34
|Club & Country
|0.08
|Jeff Sagarin
- Highest Deviation For/Against: Club & Country (3.25)
- Lowest Deviation For/Against: 538 / Sonny Moore (0.06)
- Most Bias for any team: Club & Country (D.C. United -12.78)
- Least Bias for any team: Sports Club Stats (Sporting Kansas City -0.01)
- Most Bias against any team: Club & Country (Los Angeles FC 9.53)
- Least Bias against any team: Jeff Sagarin (Colorado Rapids 0.01)
- Sites with least bias (# teams closest to avg): Jeff Sagarin, ESPN, MLS = 16
- Site with most bias (# teams furthest from avg): Club & Country = 24
