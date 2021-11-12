Power Ranking Averages - 2021 Season Finale

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

The 2021 season is over, and with it another year of Power Ranking Averages. Only 8 sites published for the final week, their rankings are on the spreadsheet.

As always, if you know of a site I have not used please let me know in the comments and I’ll look into adding it to the list for next year!

All the weekly averages used the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2021 MLS Power Ranking Averages Team 2020 Avg 2021 Avg Season High Season Low 5 Year Avg Team 2020 Avg 2021 Avg Season High Season Low 5 Year Avg Atlanta United 15.5 12.9 8.4 21.58 8.86 Austin FC * 12.68 20.6 10.25 25.91 13.84 Chicago Fire 18.66 23.3 17.29 26.33 17.13 Colorado Rapids 14.04 7.4 2.67 18 16.13 Columbus Crew 4.71 13.7 4.13 20.8 10.86 D.C. United 20.48 16.1 9.55 25.57 16.03 FC Cincinnati * 22.34 25.2 20.43 27 18.43 FC Dallas 9.94 19.9 13.38 23 10.65 Houston Dynamo 17.46 20.8 14.29 25.22 14.68 Inter Miami * 19.89 22.5 17.25 26.82 15.65 Los Angeles FC * 6.51 11.9 2.71 17.6 7.42 Los Angeles Galaxy 15.67 10.9 4.7 16.6 12.59 Minnesota United 6.86 14.1 8.64 23.7 13.82 Montreal (C.F.) 15.85 15.3 10.73 20 15.37 Nashville SC * 17.82 8.4 3.73 18 12.43 NE. Revolution 12.24 3 1 9.14 12.29 New York City FC 9.15 6.1 2.58 11.86 6.08 New York RB 13.88 14.5 9.5 21.5 9.91 Orlando City 7.92 9.2 3.17 15.91 13.22 Philadelphia Union 13.86 7.5 3.14 12.75 9.67 Portland Timbers 7.53 13.1 7.2 19.36 9.83 Real Salt Lake 15.16 14.3 10.38 23.71 14.55 San Jose Earthquakes 17.05 18.7 7.1 23.42 16.91 Seattle Sounders 4.1 2.2 1 4 6.17 Sporting Kansas City 7.64 4 1.82 11.75 7.33 Toronto FC 4.72 23.1 13.43 27 10.8 Vancouver Whitecaps 21.04 19.2 11.6 25.73 17.36

For teams that have not been in the league for 5 years (with stars), the average of all teams for the league each year is used to calculate the 5 year average. This allows a cushion for teams that over-perform or under-perform in their early years.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

2021 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG Most bias for Site Least Bias for Site Most bias agaist Site Least bias against Site SITE BIAS AVG Most bias for Site Least Bias for Site Most bias agaist Site Least bias against Site Atlanta United FC 12.9 -2.69 Massey -0.14 Sonny Moore 4.29 Club & Country 0.19 Sports Club Stats Austin FC 20.6 -4.67 Club & Country -0.35 Freeborg 3.15 Sonny Moore 0.74 ESPN Chicago Fire 23.3 -9.74 Club & Country -0.65 538 2.2 Sonny Moore 0.13 MLS Fantasy Boss Colorado Rapids 7.4 -1.69 Freeborg -0.2 ESPN 4.5 Club & Country 0.01 Jeff Sagarin Columbus SC 13.7 -6.56 MLS Fantasy Boss -0.2 MLS 6.95 Club & Country 0.06 Freeborg D.C. United 16.1 -12.76 Club & Country -0.47 MLS 3.8 3rd Degree 0.23 US Soccer Players FC Cincinnati 25.2 -1.55 Who Scored -0.01 Jeff Sagarin 1.14 Broadway 0.2 ESPN / Sonny Moore FC Dallas 19.9 -3.93 Who Scored -0.33 538 2.67 US Soc. Players 0.43 MLS Houston Dynamo 20.8 -3.04 3rd Degree -0.3 Broadway 2.97 Club & Country 0.05 Jeff Sagarin Inter Miami CF 22.5 -3.02 538 -0.02 Jeff Sagarin 2.95 MLS Fantasy Boss 0.1 Massey Los Angeles FC 11.9 -6.94 Club & Country -0.8 ESPN 9.53 Club & Country 0.13 538 L.A. Galaxy 10.9 -8.2 Club & Country -1.99 Sonny Moore 4.84 MLS Fantasy Boss 0.08 3rd Degree Minnesota United FC 14.1 -7.18 Club & Country -0.12 US Soccer Players 3.17 Coach & Crew 0.27 Freeborg Montreal (CF) 15.3 -3.59 Coach & Crew -0.08 MLS 5.34 3rd Degree 0.7 US Soccer Players Nashville SC 8.4 -1.16 MLS -0.11 Coach & Crew 3.42 Club & Country 0.35 MLS Fantasy Boss New Eng. Revolution 3 -4.36 Broadway -0.1 ESPN 1.8 3rd Degree 0.5 Freeborg New York City FC 6.1 -4.9 Club & Country -0.29 Jeff Sagarin 3.92 ESPN 0.22 Sonny Moore New York RB 14.5 -4.81 Who Scored -0.15 Jeff Sagarin 3.71 Coach & Crew 0.18 MLS Fantasy Boss Orlando City SC 9.2 -3.02 US Soc. Players -0.09 3rd Degree 3.97 Who Scored 1.24 Jeff Sagarin Philadelphia Union 7.5 -4.31 MLS Fantasy Boss -0.84 MLS 3.49 Coach & Crew 0.08 Massey Portland Timbers 13.1 -5.5 3rd Degree -0.15 Sports Club Stats 7.15 Club & Country 0.07 US Soccer Players Real Salt Lake 14.3 -3.69 Coach & Crew -0.12 3rd Degree 6.07 Club & Country 0.35 Freeborg San Jose Earthquakes 18.7 -5.23 Coach & Crew -0.62 Sports Club Stats 2.47 Who Scored 0.04 MLS Seattle Sounders FC 2.2 -0.59 Sonny Moore -0.02 ESPN 3.62 Club & Country 0.02 Who Scored Sporting Kansas City 4 -1.09 Freeborg -0.01 Sports Club Stats 2.59 MLS Fantasy Boss 0.12 Club & Country Toronto FC 23.1 -5.02 MLS Fantasy Boss -0.07 538 3.47 Who Scored 0.25 Freeborg Vancouver Whitecaps FC 19.2 -4.01 Sonny Moore -0.08 Coach & Crew 3.34 Club & Country 0.08 Jeff Sagarin