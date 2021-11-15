Royal Roundup: USA vs Mexico - Dos a Cero returns

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Dos a Cero makes a comeback as the USMNT defeated Mexico 2-0 once again. Christian Pulisic scored a header on his first touch after coming on as a substitute, and Weston McKennie would double the lead ten minutes later. With the win they moved into a first place tie with Mexico, but ahead on goal differential.

The USMNT will play the 8th game of the Octagonal with their away match vs Jamaica on Tuesday. It will be streamed on Paramount+, and broadcast in Spanish on Universo at 3 PM MT. However, history warns us that Jamaica won’t be a pushover for the USA.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL] Best playoff moments.

[90Min] Andrew Putna guilty of making derogatory remarks.

[Globaldata] David Blitzer’s interest in RSL is to capitalize on “anticipated rights expansion”.

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

INTERNATIONAL

[CBS] Aminata Diallo was released after questioning regarding the assault on a teammate. French police are following other leads.

[FRS] Will Tata Martino be fired as Mexico head coach? They do have a history of axing coaches after losing to the US...

[USSP] The English Premier League finally release a cautionary statement on FIFA’s plan to radically change the international football calendar.

[FIFA] How things stand in World Cup qualifying.

LAST WORD

