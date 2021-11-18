Royal Roundup: USMNT draws with Jamaica, Canada beats Mexico

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Concacaf World Cup qualifying continued early this week with the USMNT tying Jamaica 1-1. in the overall standings through 8 games, US is tied for 2nd with Mexico, but ahead on goal differential. Canada jumped to first thanks to a 2-1 win over Mexico in freezing conditions.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL] Award Winners for the 2021 RSL season.

[90Min] RSL playoff preview.

[RSL] RSL hosting playoff watch parties at the Beer Bar in Salt Lake and at Rio Tinto Stadium in the Interform Club.

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

[MLS] The finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot have been announced.

INTERNATIONAL

[Guardian] Norwich City names Dean Smith as new head coach, just 11 days after he was fired from Aston Villa.

[ESPN] Former French national, and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal facing police inquiry over the attack on Kheira Hamraoui.

[USSP] The development of the Canadian Premier League.

[Guardian] A report by Amnesty International has found that thousands of migrant workers in Qatar are exploited, even after laws preventing job restrictions were enacted last year.

[FFT] Derby County is facing certain relegation from the English Championship after receiving a 21 point deduction due to breaching accounting rules and entering administration.

[Guardian] Australian striker Sam Kerr extends contract with Chelsea women’s team for 2 more years.

