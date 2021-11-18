Royal Roundup: USMNT draws with Jamaica, Canada beats Mexico

Concacaf World Cup qualifying continued early this week with the USMNT tying Jamaica 1-1. in the overall standings through 8 games, US is tied for 2nd with Mexico, but ahead on goal differential. Canada jumped to first thanks to a 2-1 win over Mexico in freezing conditions.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL] Award Winners for the 2021 RSL season.
- [90Min] RSL playoff preview.
- [RSL] RSL hosting playoff watch parties at the Beer Bar in Salt Lake and at Rio Tinto Stadium in the Interform Club.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [CBS] Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will meet in the NWSL final on Sunday.
- [90Min] Portland Timbers playoff preview.
- [90Min] Minnesota United playoff preview.
- [90Min] Nashville SC playoff preview.
- [90Min] Orlando City playoff preview.
- [90Min] Seattle Sounders playoff preview.
- [90Min] New England Revolution playoff preview.
- [MLS] Chicago Fire and Inter Miami announce roster cuts as their postseason starts.
- [NWSL][FRS] Jessica Fishlock wins NWSL MVP award.
- [NWSL][FRS] Laura Harvey wins NWSL Coach of the Year award.
- [NWSL] Caprice Dydasco wins NWSL Defender of the Year award.
- [MLS] X-factors for the round 1 playoff games.
USA
- [MLS] The finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot have been announced.
INTERNATIONAL
- [Guardian] Norwich City names Dean Smith as new head coach, just 11 days after he was fired from Aston Villa.
- [ESPN] Former French national, and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal facing police inquiry over the attack on Kheira Hamraoui.
- [USSP] The development of the Canadian Premier League.
- [Guardian] A report by Amnesty International has found that thousands of migrant workers in Qatar are exploited, even after laws preventing job restrictions were enacted last year.
- [FFT] Derby County is facing certain relegation from the English Championship after receiving a 21 point deduction due to breaching accounting rules and entering administration.
- [Guardian] Australian striker Sam Kerr extends contract with Chelsea women’s team for 2 more years.
Comedy Break
When the keeper thought the penalty spot was the ball— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 17, 2021
(via @Bundesliga_EN) pic.twitter.com/0qN2OyGfB7
