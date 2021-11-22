Royal Roundup: Washington Spirit win their first NWSL championship

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The Washington Spirit won their first ever NWSL championship on Saturday. Chicago would lead off the scoring, but the Spirit would equalize on a PK. Rookie of the year Trinity Rodman fed the ball to Kelley O’Hara to score in the 97th minute of extra time to beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[NBC29] BYU upsets #1 ranked Virginia in the NCAA women’s soccer playoffs. They will face South Carolina in the quarterfinal match.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[NWSL] Nike has extended their sponsorship agreement with the league that started with the founding of the NWSL 10 years ago.

[MLS] A predicted by many, Bob Bradley is no longer the coach of Los Angeles FC. He was out of contract at the end of the season and both sides apparently agreed not to renew it.

[MLS] 5 teams have now qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, the MLS Cup winner will take the final berth.

[BDS] Ricardo Pepi has won the MLS Young Player of the Year award.

USA

[SI] The USMNT is up to 12th in the new FIFA rankings. Mexico falls to 14th.

[CFC] NBC wins the bid to retain broadcast rights for the EPL for the next 6 years.

INTERNATIONAL