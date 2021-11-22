RSL’s first 2022 home match sees a familiar foe: Seattle Sounders

The 2021 season isn’t yet over — at least not for Real Salt Lake — but the march of time is unrelenting. We now know who Real Salt Lake will face in their first home match of 2022, and it’s a team that we know well: Seattle Sounders, on March 5, 2022.

See, with the 2021 season not over, it’s especially interesting to know that we face the same team we face on Tuesday in a hotly anticipated playoff match. The world has a funny way of doing things like that.

We also know the away opener, and that’s Feb. 27, 2022 against Houston Dynamo. I bet Houston is lovely in the winter.

Real Salt Lake’s record against Seattle is pretty well split across home-away bounds, In fact, you have to look back to 2012 to see Seattle winning at Rio Tinto Stadium in MLS action, and in regular season play, you have to look back to 2011. (Of course, I was also looking at RSL’s record in Seattle as part of this, and, uh, well, keep your fingers crossed on Tuesday.)

Anyway, there you have it. March 5, 2022. I’d say I can’t wait, but I can definitely wait until after RSL is either victorious in the playoffs or handed an early exit. Let’s hope for the former.