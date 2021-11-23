Rubio Rubin wins 2021 MLS Goal of the Year

There’s an air of inevitability about things sometimes, but Rubio Rubin winning goal of the year? That was not one of them.

I remember that night, Rubin taking that cross, lifting it with his chest, turning upside down, and firing that shot with precision. It heralded the arrival of Rubin as a real force — or, rather, it punctuated that knowledge, as he scored twice in the match preceding this one.

Winning Goal of the Year is a reminder that Rubin and his hot start carried us through some tough times in the early season, and the influence he had early on played an important part in where we are now.

If anything, let Rubin’s goal remind you that there was a lot of excitement early in the season, and Rubin was right at the center of it. Let it inspire you as Real Salt Lake faces Seattle Sounders in just over two hours.

Rubin’s winning of the award is just the second time for a Real Salt Lake player. The first was Will Johnson in 2008, with this beauty of a shot.