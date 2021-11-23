Real Salt Lake downs Seattle in PK shootout, advances to next round of playoffs

Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders went scoreless for 120 minutes while the game was forced to a penalty shootout. RSL failed to log a shot in all 120 minutes while Seattle notched 21 overall. RSL ended up winning in the shootout 6-5, after David Ochoa saved Kelyn Rowe’s shot. Justen Glad stepped up to finish it off and made his shot, sending the visitors onto the next round of the playoffs.

RSL will play Sporting Kansas City on the road this Sunday.

Real Salt Lake had to play without their captain Albert Rusnak, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be removed from consideration for the lineup. Pablo Mastroeni started Maikel Chang in his place.

RSL went the whole first half without taking a shot, as they opted to play safer out of the gate. Seattle sent seven shots in but failed to get one on target, while they controlled 56% of possession through the first 45.

Mastroeni brought Justin Meram on the field in exchange for Jony Menendez just after the 60th minute. With zero shots taken for RSL still, it was an easy attack-minded substitution.

Raul Ruidiaz had the best chance of the game for either side thus far when he sent in a long shot from outside the box. With plenty of curve on it, it flew toward the upper 90 but bounced off the corner of the post and back out into play, keeping the score level at 0-0.

Regulation time ended, still deadlocked in a scoreless draw. RSL went the entire 99 minutes without registering a shot overall, while Seattle took 15 and put five of those on frame.

After 120 minutes, 21 shots and 62% possession from Seattle, and zero shots from RSL, the game went into penalty kicks to decide the winner.