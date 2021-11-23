The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Seattle Sounders

What in the Welcome to Green Hell did I just watch on the way to Welcome to Blue Hell?

Playoffs are wild.

It was the plan, right? Over twenty shots on Ochoa warms him up for that shootout. Frei stands in his goal and gets all cold and crampy. Then RSL wins on a penalty spot shootout because our goalkeeper is warm and in form while theirs got bored and spent the whole time daydreaming about binge watching Cowboy Bebop on Netflix when he gets home.

How many minutes until we got a corner? Buck-O-Nine ska fans. No shots. One corner. A bunch of fouls. Eliminating Seattle Sounders in Seattle in a major upset. Take that Freddy Juarez (insert raspberry noises here).

And a rematch (grudge match) coming up against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

Ochoa cemented himself as an RSL hero tonight.

Overreactions

RSL needs a Welcome to Claret Heck banner.

Which, of course, even if we make a deep run in these MLS Cup playoffs, we’ll not be able to unfurl until next year.

Here’s hoping for an entertaining match against SKC.