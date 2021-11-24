Player Ratings: RSL 0 (6) - Seattle 0 (5)

David Ochoa - 7.5 It wasn’t just the saves or the shutout or the PK save that made Ochoa the Man of the Match. It was the head games and the will to win that stood out.

Aaron Herrera - 7 Herrera was a defensive stalwart for the entire game with sound positioning. He then was the first to step up and take a penalty and put it in with confidence.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva had another great showing in his second start since a prolonged injury. Maybe the most surprising event of the game was that Silva was the critical 5th player to take a penalty. And he absolutely nailed it.

Justen Glad - 6.5 Glad made the game-winning penalty kick under immense pressure and did it in style hitting both posts. His maturity showed through in this match and it was good to see him get a start in Seattle in the Playoffs.

Andrew Brody - 6 Brody’s passing was as precise as anyone’s, finishing just above 80%. He put in a full shift and helped earn that clean sheet.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Ruiz spent most of his time in a defensive role and helped keep the home team to just three shots on goal. He got a redo on his penalty and put it in the second time around.

Everton Luiz - 5.5 Luiz also put in a full shift and pushed the ball up the field a handful of times.

Jonathan Menendez - 5 Menendez got the start but was not the flashy playmaker we are used to. The task was different in Seattle.

Maikel Chang - 4.5 Of all the players on the field, it seemed that Chang was the most invisible.

Damir Kreilach - 6 Kreilach got the captain’s armband with Rusnak out and led RSL to a win in a very tough situation. He had the highest pass completion percentage of all the RSL players and looked like a killer from the penalty spot.

Rubio Rubin - 5.5 Rubin did not get a chance to do much with the ball, but also committed to the shutout like all the rest.

Substitutes

Justin Meram - 5.5 Meram brought a veteran’s calmness to the game as a sub and kept the defensive effort going.

Bobby Wood - 6 Wood did an excellent job defending on set pieces and took a lot of balls off of his head to keep Seattle off the board.

Anderson Julio - 5.5 Julio did his best to pressure the Seattle defense and stretch the field, but was ultimately unable to get the ball very far up the field.

Ashtone Morgan - 5.5 Morgan came on late in a high pressure game after not seeing the field for a long time. He deserves a lot of credit for helping out down the stretch.