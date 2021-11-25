Royal Roundup: RSL knocks Seattle out of the playoffs

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Happy Thanksgiving!!

How about we start by giving thanks for RSL’s surprise PK shootout win that knocked the Seattle Sounders out of the playoffs. We did learn a few things from the game, first was a reminder that David Ochoa is really starting to enjoy being a scoundrel. Second is another reminder that anything can happen in the playoffs - RSL was the only away team to advance to the semifinals. Third, the game revealed just how much we rely on Albert Rusnak to shuttle between defense and attack.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SLT] Albert Rusnak is out of contract at the end of this year, but wants to remain with RSL.

[90Min] The good, bad and ugly of every remaining western conf. playoff team.

[ESPN] MLS Semifinal playoff predictions.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[CBS][SI] Rory Dames resigned as coach of Chicago Red Stars after NWSL cup loss amid claims of verbal and emotional abuse of players.

[NWSL][FRS] Rights to Abby Dahlkemper traded to expansion side San Diego Wave.

[TheScore] Jozy Altidore set to leave Toronto and become a free agent.

[USL] Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Orange County in the USL-C final.

[90Min] Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez will not return as head coach.

[90Min] Toronto FC’s general manager Ali Curtis has left for a ‘new opportunity’.

[MLS] One big question facing each playoff semifinalist.

[FRS] Chicago Fire name Ezra Hendrickson as new head coach.

[MLS] Bob Bradley announced as Toronto FC’s new sporting director and head coach.

USA

[CBS] A new record was set Tuesday with 7 US players participating in the UEFA Champions League.

[USSOC] The USWNT will play a friendly match with Australia on Friday. It will air on FS2 at 9 PM MST.

INTERNATIONAL