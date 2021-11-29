Royal Roundup: RSL get hot at the right time

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Shock result #2! For the second playoff game RSL was the heavy underdog and pulled out a win (against every pundit’s prediction). After a 3 game sweep of Sporting Kansas City in 2021, it would seem that our once fierce rivalry (that had begun to cool over the last 2 years) may have just been turned up to eleven for 2022.

The sports tracking website FiveThirtyEight now gives RSL a 35% chance of making it to the MLS Cup, and a 9% chance of winning (up from 9% and 2% last week).

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SLT][SocWire] BYU Women’s soccer team advanced to the NCAA final four after beating South Carolina 4-1. They travel to California to face Santa Clara on Friday.

[STF] Portland Timbers ready to host RSL in conference final.

[MLS] “We lacked a pep in our step” is how SKC coach Peter Vermes explained the loss to RSL.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[USSP] MLS certainly has a strong home-field advantage, but in the playoffs that doesn’t mean an easy path to advance.

[MLS] Philadelphia Union knocked Nashville SC out of the playoffs in a PK shootout.

USA

[SBI][FRS][APN] It took Ashley Hatch 24 seconds to score the first goal on route to a 3-0 USWNT win over Australia.

[SSFC][SI] The USMNT will play two World Cup qualifiers in January at Columbus Ohio vs El Salvador, and St. Paul Minnesota vs Honduras.

[SI] US international Weston McKennie received a knee injury Saturday in Juventus 0-1 loss to Atalanta. Initial reports are that it is minor and he is expected to return before the USMNT qualifiers.

[USSOC] The USWNT will play their 2nd friendly vs Australia on Tuesday at 2 AM MST, it will be shown on ESPN for those awake at that time.

INTERNATIONAL