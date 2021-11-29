 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Player Ratings: Sporting KC 1-2 RSL

RSL played a solid match on the road in Kansas City.

By Randal Serr
MLS: Playoffs- Semifinals-Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

David Ochoa - 6 Ochoa came in with confidence and it showed. He helped inject the back line with that same confidence.

Aaron Herrera - 5.5 Herrera was very good on defense for the most part and provided good service throughout. He made a critical foul in the box that gifted Sporting KC a goal in the first half, but did not lose his focus.

Marcelo Silva - 7 Outside of one bad pass out of the back when KC baited him, Silva was excellent and dialed in.

Justen Glad - 7 Glad stood tall the whole game coming off a PK that sent RSL to Kansas. He played like a leader and showed us why he is so important to our back line.

Andrew Brody - 6.5 Brody had a few shaky moments, but really came up big finding Julio for the game-tying goal.

Pablo Ruiz - 7 It always makes a huge difference and it did again in this one - Ruiz controlled the middle of the field and distributed the ball with purpose and precision. It helped RSL win the game.

Everton Luiz - 6 Everton bossed middle of the field not allowing KC to push the ball forward very often. He continues to improve as the games get more important.

Jonathan Menendez - 5 Menendez was a little ambitious trying to force the ball through KC defenders when he probably should have been quicker to move the ball around.

Maikel Chang - 5.5 Chang got into some dangerous areas but was never really a threat to score.

Damir Kreilach - 6.5 Kreilach put some miles in and gave everything he had to get RSL to the next round. As the temporary captain, he led the team to victory.

Rubio Rubin - 6 Rubin was buzzing around the field trying to find spaces and opportunities to score for himself and others.

Substitutes

Justin Meram - 7.5 Meram helped put RSL into the next gear after he came on. Most importantly, he made an eyebrow-raising run up the left side of the field to find Wood and put RSL ahead.

Anderson Julio - 7.5 Much like Meram, Julio changed the complexion of the game. He brought energy and put Sporting’s defenders on their heels. He did Julio things and made a late goal for RSL off the bench.

Bobby Wood - 7 What a finish from Wood to put RSL through to the next round. That was a skill-check goal and he passed the test with ease and the timing could not have been much better with one minute left in the game.

