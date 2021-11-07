The Knee Jerk: RSL vs SKC

Look, give me more matches like that in the playoffs! Drama, not a handball (probably a handball), a formation switch, late second heroics, five minutes of stoppage time that came from who knows where. I love it. MLS is great.

What is going on? Colorado the top Western Conference seed. No California or Texas in the playoffs. The only Canadian side to make the playoffs is Vancouver. And somehow RSL’s season continues.

So here’s where we all clench our sphincters, sit on the edges of our couches, and hope for a fairy tale playoff run. Maybe one that pits us against SKC again, because that’ll be a bruiser.

We have our work cut out for us. This could get really fun.

Eat some cheese curds, because we squeaked in today.

Overreactions

We made the playoffs. After all of that.