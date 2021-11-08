Royal Roundup: RSL makes the playoffs on stoppage time goal

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

RSL makes the playoffs with a stoppage time goal vs Sporting Kansas City. We earned the final playoff spot due to other results, and will go on the road to face Seattle Sounders on either the 20th or 21st.

[MLS][SBX][TBT]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SocWire] BYU women beat Pepperdine to claim joint first place in the west with Santa Clara.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] The 2022 season has been pushed forward due to the Qatar World Cup. MLS will start on Feb. 26th with the MLS Cup scheduled for Nov. 5th.

[TBM][MLS][90Min] New England Revolution reveal a new crest to replace the ‘crayon flag’ which will be retired at the end of this season.

[MLS][SBI][SocWire] Houston Dynamo won’t renew coach Tab Ramos contract after two seasons in charge.

[NWSL][Goal] Carli Lloyd’s career ends as NJ/NY Gotham loses to Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL playoffs.

[MLS][TWI] Chris Wondolowski announces his retirement after final San Jose game of 2021.

USA

[MLS] 25 man roster named for USMNT World Cup qualifying games on Nov. 12th and 16th.

[SBI] US Soccer has named Mikey Varas as head coach of the U-20 team, he most recently served as an Asst. Coach with FC Dallas.

[USSP][SocWire] The 23-player roster for the US U-20 team has been announced.

INTERNATIONAL

[FFT] Aston Villa fire coach Dean Smith after 5 losses.

[CBS] West Ham United stun Liverpool 4-3 to move into 3rd place in the EPL.

[FFT] Five EPL coaches have been fired so far this season.

LAST WORD

Is there anything you the readers would like to see more or less of in the Roundup? Recaps of games from MLS or other leagues? Anything you would like to have added? Comments and suggestions welcome.