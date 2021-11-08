Player Ratings: Sporting KC 0-1 RSL

David Ochoa - 6.5 Ochoa made very timely saves down the stretch to keep RSL in the game. his distribution out of the back was suspect early on, but cleaned things up as time went on.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera battled all night and left no doubt that he wanted to win this game.

Marcelo Silva - 6 The return of Silva was a welcome one. He came in and looked like he never missed a beat, shoring up what had been a porous defense over the last few games.

Justen Glad - 5.5 Glad was there to stop many KC chances, but got beat by Salloi a few too many times.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody got another start and looked good pushing forward, particularly as the game wore on.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz improved a lot from his last couple of performances and did a much better job protecting the ball in the midfield.

Everton Luiz - 6.5 Luiz was really good on both offense and defense. He looked like The Enforcer of a couple years ago.

Jonathan Menendez - 5 Usually when Menendez gets significant minutes he has more of an impact on the attacking game. He did not have a poor game, but simply did not have the control he typically does.

Albert Rusnak - 6 Rusnak was only able to get one shot off, but his passes were clean and his commitment on defense was there.

Damir Kreilach - 7.5 Kreilach never gave up on his team and his team never gave up on him. He always stood ready for any opportunity and it paid off in the dying seconds of the game with a playoff-securing goal.

Rubio Rubin - 6 Rubin played hard and had a very good chance in the first half that took skill to open up the shot.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 6 Julio was a great sub and helped put Kansas City on their heels for the last 30 minutes of the game.

Bobby Wood - 5.5 Wood provided a spark for RSL when they were throwing numbers forward. It felt like with more minutes he could have had a couple more chances.

Justin Meram - 7 Much like in Dallas, Meram came into the game and changed the look of RSL. He created chaos in the box and found Kreilach off of a bicycle kick earning the game-winning assist.