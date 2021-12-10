 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SOCCER: NOV 28 MLS Cup Playoffs - Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RSL 2021 By The Numbers

Stats, stats and more stats!

By Kreg Asay

It’s the end of Real Salt Lake’s 2021 season, and time once again for one of those clichéd seemingly never-ending numerical lists of meaningful and meaningless stats.

Considering that every single MLS pundit in the press wrote us off this year; predicting a finish dead last in the West, and bottom 5 in the entire league, we can only consider this year a success. Sure we didn’t make it to the MLS Cup, but given all the strikes against us we came very close.

So on to the list.

  • 1: RSL’s season final goal differential.
  • 1.41: Total points per game.
  • 1.82: Home points per game.
  • 2: Number of wins (out of 3) vs Colorado Rapids to regain the Rocky Mountain Cup.
  • 3: Penalty Kick goals made (out of 3).
  • 4: Final playoff ranking for RSL (out of 14).
  • 5: Number of road wins for RSL (tied for 6th best in the league).
  • 6: Number of games RSL tied.
  • 7: Header goals made by Damir Kreilach.
  • 9: Home wins (tied for 9th best in the league).
  • 11: Number of assists tallied by both Albert Rusnak and Aaron Herrera.
  • 11.4: Best weekly Power Ranking Average, 10th place (wk 33).
  • 12: Number of times Rubio Rubin was called off-sides.
  • 14.26: Final Power Ranking Average, 14th place.
  • 16: Number of goals scored by Damir Kreilach.
  • 17: Next year (2022) will be RSL’s 17th season!
  • 22.33: Preseason Power Ranking Average (24th place)
  • 23.71: Lowest weekly Power Ranking Average, 26th place (wk 1).
  • 25: Road goals scored (tied for 4th best in the league).
  • 30: Home goals scored (10th best in the league).
  • 37: Successful tackles made by both Aaron Herrera and Pablo Ruiz.
  • 39: Times an RSL player was called off-sides.
  • 46: Interceptions made by Justen Glad.
  • 48: Points RSL earned in 2021.
  • 50.7: Percentage of long-ball passes that succeeded.
  • 55: Total goals scored by RSL.
  • 67.5: Percentage of shots David Ochoa saved.
  • 71: Yellow Cards.
  • 74: Shots made by Damir Kreilach.
  • 79: Key passes made by Albert Rusnak.
  • 81.2: Percentage of completed passes by RSL.
  • 92: Percentage of passes made by Marcelo Silva that were successful.
  • 157: Shots against RSL’s goal.
  • 167: Number of corner kicks RSL took.
  • 178: Shots on goal by RSL.
  • 206: Number of long-balls taken by David Ochoa (41.9% successful).
  • 339: Times other teams fouled RSL players.
  • 366: Fouls called against RSL.
  • 455: Total shots by RSL.
  • 1094: Number of long ball passes that were accurate.
  • 3045: Number of minutes played by Albert Rusnak.
  • 11,718: Number of accurate passes by RSL.
  • 14,437: Total pass attempts made by RSL.

