RSL 2021 By The Numbers

It’s the end of Real Salt Lake’s 2021 season, and time once again for one of those clichéd seemingly never-ending numerical lists of meaningful and meaningless stats.
Considering that every single MLS pundit in the press wrote us off this year; predicting a finish dead last in the West, and bottom 5 in the entire league, we can only consider this year a success. Sure we didn’t make it to the MLS Cup, but given all the strikes against us we came very close.
So on to the list.
- 1: RSL’s season final goal differential.
- 1.41: Total points per game.
- 1.82: Home points per game.
- 2: Number of wins (out of 3) vs Colorado Rapids to regain the Rocky Mountain Cup.
- 3: Penalty Kick goals made (out of 3).
- 4: Final playoff ranking for RSL (out of 14).
- 5: Number of road wins for RSL (tied for 6th best in the league).
- 6: Number of games RSL tied.
- 7: Header goals made by Damir Kreilach.
- 9: Home wins (tied for 9th best in the league).
- 11: Number of assists tallied by both Albert Rusnak and Aaron Herrera.
- 11.4: Best weekly Power Ranking Average, 10th place (wk 33).
- 12: Number of times Rubio Rubin was called off-sides.
- 14.26: Final Power Ranking Average, 14th place.
- 16: Number of goals scored by Damir Kreilach.
- 17: Next year (2022) will be RSL’s 17th season!
- 22.33: Preseason Power Ranking Average (24th place)
- 23.71: Lowest weekly Power Ranking Average, 26th place (wk 1).
- 25: Road goals scored (tied for 4th best in the league).
- 30: Home goals scored (10th best in the league).
- 37: Successful tackles made by both Aaron Herrera and Pablo Ruiz.
- 39: Times an RSL player was called off-sides.
- 46: Interceptions made by Justen Glad.
- 48: Points RSL earned in 2021.
- 50.7: Percentage of long-ball passes that succeeded.
- 55: Total goals scored by RSL.
- 67.5: Percentage of shots David Ochoa saved.
- 71: Yellow Cards.
- 74: Shots made by Damir Kreilach.
- 79: Key passes made by Albert Rusnak.
- 81.2: Percentage of completed passes by RSL.
- 92: Percentage of passes made by Marcelo Silva that were successful.
- 157: Shots against RSL’s goal.
- 167: Number of corner kicks RSL took.
- 178: Shots on goal by RSL.
- 206: Number of long-balls taken by David Ochoa (41.9% successful).
- 339: Times other teams fouled RSL players.
- 366: Fouls called against RSL.
- 455: Total shots by RSL.
- 1094: Number of long ball passes that were accurate.
- 3045: Number of minutes played by Albert Rusnak.
- 11,718: Number of accurate passes by RSL.
- 14,437: Total pass attempts made by RSL.
