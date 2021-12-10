RSL 2021 By The Numbers

It’s the end of Real Salt Lake’s 2021 season, and time once again for one of those clichéd seemingly never-ending numerical lists of meaningful and meaningless stats.

Considering that every single MLS pundit in the press wrote us off this year; predicting a finish dead last in the West, and bottom 5 in the entire league, we can only consider this year a success. Sure we didn’t make it to the MLS Cup, but given all the strikes against us we came very close.

So on to the list.

1: RSL’s season final goal differential.

1.41: Total points per game.

1.82: Home points per game.

2: Number of wins (out of 3) vs Colorado Rapids to regain the Rocky Mountain Cup.

3: Penalty Kick goals made (out of 3).

4: Final playoff ranking for RSL (out of 14).

5: Number of road wins for RSL (tied for 6th best in the league).

6: Number of games RSL tied.

7: Header goals made by Damir Kreilach.

9: Home wins (tied for 9th best in the league).

11: Number of assists tallied by both Albert Rusnak and Aaron Herrera.

11.4: Best weekly Power Ranking Average, 10th place (wk 33).

12: Number of times Rubio Rubin was called off-sides.

14.26: Final Power Ranking Average, 14th place.

16: Number of goals scored by Damir Kreilach.

17: Next year (2022) will be RSL’s 17th season!

22.33: Preseason Power Ranking Average (24th place)

23.71: Lowest weekly Power Ranking Average, 26th place (wk 1).

25: Road goals scored (tied for 4th best in the league).

30: Home goals scored (10th best in the league).

37: Successful tackles made by both Aaron Herrera and Pablo Ruiz.

39: Times an RSL player was called off-sides.

46: Interceptions made by Justen Glad.

48: Points RSL earned in 2021.

50.7: Percentage of long-ball passes that succeeded.

55: Total goals scored by RSL.

67.5: Percentage of shots David Ochoa saved.

71: Yellow Cards.

74: Shots made by Damir Kreilach.

79: Key passes made by Albert Rusnak.

81.2: Percentage of completed passes by RSL.

92: Percentage of passes made by Marcelo Silva that were successful.

157: Shots against RSL’s goal.

167: Number of corner kicks RSL took.

178: Shots on goal by RSL.

206: Number of long-balls taken by David Ochoa (41.9% successful).