UK tabloid claims Albert Rusnak a target for Southampton, Newcastle

It’s a tale as old as time: a player in MLS who may be in active contract negotiations has been linked with a move to two Premier League clubs that are always looking for a bargain. And this time, it’s Albert Rusnak on the left side, and it’s Newcastle and Southampton on the right side.

That report has come from the Daily Mail, a UK tabloid that’s widely considered sensationalist, racist and sexist. So, you know, take it all with a grain of salt.

We often see rumors like this appear in UK tabloids when players are in the midst of negotiations, and they’re often plants by agents. I don’t know, of course, that this is what’s happening here — but it’s a caveat to think about. It should also be noted that there is absolutely zero sourcing in the Daily Mail article, as usual for their nonsense.

Rusnak is out of contract, and until Real Salt Lake has a new owner, he won’t be signing unless he takes a very substantial pay cut.

Rusnak has spoken a little about this, as has RSL general manager Elliot Fall.

For his part, Falll has indicated he’s planning on Rusnak returning.

Fall on Rusnak uncertainty: "I'm going to say — we look forward to having him back." #RSL — Matt Montgomery (@TheCrossbarRSL) December 6, 2021

We’ll see what all this means, obviously, but I’m not putting a lot of stock in anything the Daily Mail reports.