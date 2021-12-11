Mastroeni, RSL “agree in principle,” says Twellman

Real Salt Lake has agreed a deal with Pablo Mastroeni as head coach, says ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman.

After a serious competition between suitors, @realsaltlake have agreed in principle to retain the services of Pablo Mastroeni. Multiple teams were in for his services yet #RSL keep their guy. #MLSCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 11, 2021

The move is perhaps an unsurprising one, with Mastroeni taking Real Salt Lake to the Western Conference Final with what has to be the weirdest season on record — or at least it’s in serious competition for the weirdest.

Mastroeni took over for former RSL coach Freddy Juarez in late August when Juarez took an assistant coach role at Seattle Sounders. He served in an interim capacity from that period forward.

A small wrinkle appeared recently in this, with FC Cincinnati being reported as holding interest in Mastroeni. They are reported now — perhaps not coincidentally — as having agreed a deal with Pat Noonan, who was also in discussions with Real Salt Lake.

Looks like the 1st big move for @fccincinnati & Chris Albright will be the hiring of Pat Noonan from the @PhilaUnion. Deal isn’t finalized yet but very, very close. #FCCincy #DOOP #MLSCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 11, 2021

The move seals just one small piece of Real Salt Lake’s offseason, with a major piece yet to be determined or, at the very least, announced. Major League Soccer is still in conversations with multiple interested in parties in the sale of Real Salt Lake, Don Garber told media earlier in the week.

This is the third time Real Salt Lake has named an interim coach to the permanent spot, with Mike Petke and Freddy Juarez coming before him.