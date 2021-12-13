Royal Roundup: NYCFC win their first MLS Cup

The 2021 MLS Cup went to penalty kicks after the Portland Timbers equalized in 2nd half stoppage time, and neither side was able to break through during the extra 30 minutes. Keeper Sean Johnson saved two of the Timbers’ PK’s giving New York City FC their first MLS Cup with a 4-2 advantage in the shootout.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [MLS] What the 2021 season meant to RSL.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [90Min] MLS Cup player ratings.
- [NWSL] The full list of protected players for the Dec. 16th expansion draft.
- [90Min] Portland coach Giovanni Savarese laments cup loss “Soccer can be cruel”.
- [MLS] Expansion side Charlotte FC reveal new kits for their first season in MLS.
USA
INTERNATIONAL
- [Goal] Manchester United is the latest team hit by a Covid outbreak among players and staff.
- [FTW][Guardian] Sam Kerr body-checked a pitch invader during Women’s Champions League match between Chelsea and Juventus. Kerr received a yellow card for her intervention.
