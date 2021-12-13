RSL’s 2022 MLS Expansion Draft eligible list released

Real Salt Lake’s list of players eligible to be selected in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft has been released, with few surprises on that list.

Rather than release a list of players protected, as in years past, Major League Soccer released a list of players eligible for selection.

Toni Datković

Everton Luiz

Douglas Martinez

Justin Meram

Ashtone Morgan

Justin Portillo

Noah Powder

Andrew Putna

Jeizon Ramirez

Donny Toia

That leaves RSL’s protected list looking somewhat as follows, with homegrown players italicized and players that would likely require intentional selection bolded:

Goalkeepers (3): Jeff Dewsnup, Zac MacMath , David Ochoa

, David Ochoa Defenders (8): Andrew Brody , Toni Datkovic, Zack Farnsworth, Justen Glad , Bret Halsey, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva

, Toni Datkovic, Zack Farnsworth, , Bret Halsey, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Midfielders (4): Nick Besler , Maikel Chang , Damir Kreilach , Pablo Ruiz

, , , Forwards (5): Bode Davis, Chris Garcia, Jonathan Menendez, Rubio Rubin, Bobby Wood

With eleven players bolded here, that seems the most likely list. Whatever the case, though, the eligible list does clear some things up — and we don’t have to worry as fans as much about whether players are auto-protected or not.

Notably, RSL’s eligible list includes only one player who is under contract. That’s Toni Datkovic, who has not contributed meaningful minutes to Real Salt Lake since arriving on a transfer from Greek side Aris Saloniki.