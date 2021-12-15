2022 RSL schedule announced and key dates

Real Salt Lake have released their 2022 season schedule. The 2022 Major League Soccer season starts notably early next year, with games kicking off in late February and regular season concluding in early October. This adjustment in scheduling is due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will allow for the full MLS season to take place without conflict between MLS teams and national team duty.

in 2022, RSL has only three Wednesday games, compared to their nine Wednesday night games in 2021. They play eight Sunday games, only two of which are at home, and no Friday matches. This schedule has a more balanced feel to it than last season. The team only plays back-to-back road games twice.

Another interesting feature of this season is the number of games against Eastern Conference teams. Real’s third game of the season is away to the New England Revolution. They’ll also face Toronto, NYCFC, Montreal, Columbus, Atlanta, DC United, and Cincinnati. That number of games against Eastern Conference teams will reduce the number of times they play Western Conference teams, as we saw in 2020 and 2021. They won’t play any team in the west three times.

Real Salt Lake will finish their regular season at home against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Oct. 9.

