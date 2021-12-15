2022 RSL schedule announced and key dates

Real Salt Lake have released their 2022 season schedule. The 2022 Major League Soccer season starts notably early next year, with games kicking off in late February and regular season concluding in early October. This adjustment in scheduling is due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will allow for the full MLS season to take place without conflict between MLS teams and national team duty.
in 2022, RSL has only three Wednesday games, compared to their nine Wednesday night games in 2021. They play eight Sunday games, only two of which are at home, and no Friday matches. This schedule has a more balanced feel to it than last season. The team only plays back-to-back road games twice.
Another interesting feature of this season is the number of games against Eastern Conference teams. Real’s third game of the season is away to the New England Revolution. They’ll also face Toronto, NYCFC, Montreal, Columbus, Atlanta, DC United, and Cincinnati. That number of games against Eastern Conference teams will reduce the number of times they play Western Conference teams, as we saw in 2020 and 2021. They won’t play any team in the west three times.
Real Salt Lake will finish their regular season at home against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Full calendar
- Feb. 27 at Houston Dynamo, 5 p.m.
- March 5 vs. Seattle Sounders, 4 p.m.
- March 12 at New England, 5:30 p.m.
- March 19 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
- March 26 at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
- April 2 at Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.
- April 9 vs. Toronto FC, 6 p.m.
- April 17 at New York City FC, 11 a.m.
- April 23 at Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.
- April 30 vs. LA Galaxy, 1:30 p.m.
- May 8 at Nashville SC, 3 p.m.
- May 14 vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
- May 22 at Montreal, 2 p.m.
- May 28 vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.
- June 4 at Vancouver Whitecaps, 5 p.m.
- June 18 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
- June 25 vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m.
- July 2 at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.
- July 9 vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.
- July 13 at Atlanta United, 5:30 p.m.
- July 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
- July 23 vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
- July 30 at San Jose, TBD
- August 6 vs. LAFC, 8 p.m.
- August 14 at Seattle, 8 p.m.
- August 20 vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m.
- August 27 at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
- August 31 vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.
- September 4 at LAFC, 8:30 p.m.
- September 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
- September 14 at Austin FC, TBD
- September 17 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
- October 1 at LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.
- October 9 vs. Portland Timbers, 3 p.m.
Loading comments...