Royal Roundup: Messi wins his 7th Balloon d’Or

Lionel Messi edged Lewandoski and Ronaldo to win his 7th Balloon d’Or.
The captain of Barcelona women’s team Alexia Putellas wins Women’s Balloon d’Or.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [MLS] League pundits pick RSL to win over Portland Timbers.
- [ESPN] RSL in 2021 is a team of destiny.
- [SocWire] Four BYU players named to NCAA Women’s All-Region First Team.
- [MLS] Video interview with Justen Glad and David Ochoa.
- [90Min] David Ochoa stirs the pot to gain an advantage.
- [MLS] Two RSL players feature on the playoff young standouts list.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [SBI][APN] New York City FC knocked Supporters Shield winners New England Revolution out of the playoffs in PK’s.
- [FRS] The MLS Golden Boot winner, NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos scored vs the Revolution, then got sent off with a 2nd yellow after a bad tackle.
- [NWSL] Portland Thorns name former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson as head coach.
- [MLS] 18 teams out of playoff contention have made roster cuts.
- [90Min] Bruce Arena comments on his future plans after New England Revolution wash out of the playoffs.
- [NWSL][SI] Kansas City Current acquires Sam Mewis from North Carolina Courage in exchange for Kiki Pickett and a 2022 first round draft pick.
- [MLS] Walker Zimmerman named Defender of the Year for 2nd consecutive year.
- [NWSL] North Carolina Courage remove interim tag for Sean Nahas making him head coach.
USA
- [SI] What players are in frame for a December call-up to the USMNT?
- [SBI] USWNT concede late goal in 1-1 draw vs Australia.
INTERNATIONAL
