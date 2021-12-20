Royal Roundup: NWSL 2022 key dates announced.

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

NWSL announce the basic outline and important dates for their 2022 season. Preseason camps will begin on February 1st, with the 3rd annual Challenge Cup running from March 19th through May 7th. Teams will then play a balanced regular season of 22 games playing each team home / away, with the top 6 teams advancing to the playoffs in October. The final is set for Oct. 28th.

[NWSL][90Min][CBS][FRS]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[AOP] LAFC Player profile of Corey Baird.

[KSL] It looks as though Justin Meram’s time at RSL is done.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90Min][MLS] The Concacaf Champions League draw was held last week, here’s who the five MLS teams will face.

[NWSL][SSD] OL Reign will return to Seattle playing their home games at Lumen Field once again.

[USSP] FC Cincinnati hire Pat Noonan as head coach.

[NWSL][CBS][FRS] Naomi Girma from Stanford was the first pick in the NWSL draft. Here’s all the picks.

USA

[USSP][MLS] The USMNT beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in an friendly tune up match on Saturday.

[CBS] USMNT stock watch - who stood out in the win vs B&H?

[MLS] USMNT player ratings.

[SSFC] US Soccer announced that it will no longer pay the salaries for USWNT players on NWSL teams.

INTERNATIONAL