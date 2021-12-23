Royal Roundup: FIFA study shows economic benefits of 2 year World Cup

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Two new studies show great financial benefit from holding the World Cup every 2 years, estimated at €3.9 billion in the first four year cycle. That would be distributed among all 211 FIFA members. However UEFA countered with their own study showing a negative outlook for their confederation, showing a loss of between €2.5 and €3 billion over the same time period due to the required change in calendar. The disparity is likely down to confirmation bias with the studies showing the results that the commissioner wants, and the truth lies somewhere in between (see the ESPN article for more on this...).

[FIFA][USSP][SI][TheScore][APN][ESPN]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] Three big questions following the 2021 season.

[90Min] Former RSL asst. coach, and Chicago Fire veteran player C.J. Brown is heading home after being named as one of the Fire’s new asst. coaches.

[KSL] Former RSL and Real Monarchs midfielder Justin Portillo signs with New Mexico United in USL-C.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[USSP] The changing scope of free agency in MLS.

[AOP] Angel City FC announced that 13,200 season tickets have been sold months before their inaugural NWSL season.

[SSD] End of 2021 MLS expansion odds.

[SBI] MLS media rights expire after next season, and the league is seeking $300 million for the next deal.

[MLS] Top 11 stories from the 2021 season.

[USL][FRS] USL Championship will return to a 2-conference alignment for 2022. Key season dates and format announced.

[SI] NWSL off-season grades for every team (so far)...

[MLS] The 26 wild and wackiest moments from the 2021 season.

USA

[SI] A Christian Pulisic autographed Chelsea jersey featured on a cringe-worthy episode of Pawn Stars last weekend.

INTERNATIONAL