Soapbox Oracle - 2021 FINAL TOTALS!!

You can be excused for forgetting that at the start of 2021 there was a scaled down continuation of the Soapbox Oracle in which participants predicted the final results.
Well the season has ended and the winner is: Zzyzx!
There were 22 people who make predictions for 2021, thanks to all who joined in. Here is a quick look at the stats:
- One player correctly picked New York City FC as the Eastern Conference winner.
- Three players correctly picked Portland Timbers as the Western Conference winner.
- One player correctly picked NYCFC as MLS Cup champion.
- Five players correctly picked Walker Zimmerman as Defender of the Year.
- Three players correctly picked Matt Turner as Goalkeeper of the Year.
- Two players correctly picked Bruce Arena as Coach of the Year.
There were many more winners in the Real Salt Lake specific picks.
Here’s the full scoring spreadsheet.
Soapbox Oracle Standings
|Name
|Total
|Name
|Total
|Zzyzx
|83
|Tanner WM
|62
|Stu Pedasol
|57
|Cmart15
|56
|Randal
|53
|Miles Dunn
|51
|Brandon Wilde
|51
|Crooks
|46
|David Ochoa
|46
|Kurt
|44
|D_Ash5
|42
|Joseph Hutchison
|41
|Dave Cheever
|39
|Ryan S
|37
|Pup
|33
|Frisky Niblet
|33
|Mr. Pepper
|29
|Since1996
|28
|Matthew Haycock
|22
|I have no idea what I’m supposed to put here. Total of zero? Not sure what it means, but I’ll go with it!
|22
|KAsay
|21
|Jared Nethery
|13
Look for the 2022 version in early February.
