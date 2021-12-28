Soapbox Oracle - 2021 FINAL TOTALS!!

You can be excused for forgetting that at the start of 2021 there was a scaled down continuation of the Soapbox Oracle in which participants predicted the final results.

Well the season has ended and the winner is: Zzyzx!

There were 22 people who make predictions for 2021, thanks to all who joined in. Here is a quick look at the stats:

One player correctly picked New York City FC as the Eastern Conference winner.

Three players correctly picked Portland Timbers as the Western Conference winner.

One player correctly picked NYCFC as MLS Cup champion.

Five players correctly picked Walker Zimmerman as Defender of the Year.

Three players correctly picked Matt Turner as Goalkeeper of the Year.

Two players correctly picked Bruce Arena as Coach of the Year.

There were many more winners in the Real Salt Lake specific picks.

Here’s the full scoring spreadsheet.

Soapbox Oracle Standings Name Total Name Total Zzyzx 83 Tanner WM 62 Stu Pedasol 57 Cmart15 56 Randal 53 Miles Dunn 51 Brandon Wilde 51 Crooks 46 David Ochoa 46 Kurt 44 D_Ash5 42 Joseph Hutchison 41 Dave Cheever 39 Ryan S 37 Pup 33 Frisky Niblet 33 Mr. Pepper 29 Since1996 28 Matthew Haycock 22 I have no idea what I’m supposed to put here. Total of zero? Not sure what it means, but I’ll go with it! 22 KAsay 21 Jared Nethery 13

Look for the 2022 version in early February.