 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Soapbox Oracle - 2021 FINAL TOTALS!!

Game Over man! Thanks to everyone who participated,

By Kreg Asay
Soapbox Oracle predictions Kreg Asay

You can be excused for forgetting that at the start of 2021 there was a scaled down continuation of the Soapbox Oracle in which participants predicted the final results.

Well the season has ended and the winner is: Zzyzx!

There were 22 people who make predictions for 2021, thanks to all who joined in. Here is a quick look at the stats:

  • One player correctly picked New York City FC as the Eastern Conference winner.
  • Three players correctly picked Portland Timbers as the Western Conference winner.
  • One player correctly picked NYCFC as MLS Cup champion.
  • Five players correctly picked Walker Zimmerman as Defender of the Year.
  • Three players correctly picked Matt Turner as Goalkeeper of the Year.
  • Two players correctly picked Bruce Arena as Coach of the Year.

There were many more winners in the Real Salt Lake specific picks.

Here’s the full scoring spreadsheet.

Soapbox Oracle Standings

Name Total
Name Total
Zzyzx 83
Tanner WM 62
Stu Pedasol 57
Cmart15 56
Randal 53
Miles Dunn 51
Brandon Wilde 51
Crooks 46
David Ochoa 46
Kurt 44
D_Ash5 42
Joseph Hutchison 41
Dave Cheever 39
Ryan S 37
Pup 33
Frisky Niblet 33
Mr. Pepper 29
Since1996 28
Matthew Haycock 22
I have no idea what I’m supposed to put here. Total of zero? Not sure what it means, but I’ll go with it! 22
KAsay 21
Jared Nethery 13

Look for the 2022 version in early February.

More From RSL Soapbox

Loading comments...