Royal Roundup: US Open Cup schedule announced

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the US Open Cup will finally resume in 2022. Events begin on January 6th with the Open Division berth allocation announcement, followed by the first round match-ups on January 19th. Round 1 games will be played March 22-23, with the 2nd round on April 5-7, the majority of the MLS teams will enter in the 3rd round, on April 19-21.

[TheCup][MLS][90Min]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] Andrew Weibe lists one thing every team in MLS can celebrate.

[SI] Former RSL Academy player Richy Ledezma extends contract with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch first league.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90Min] Six players picked in the 2nd stage of the re-entry draft.

[MLS] Five teams primed for big off-season moves.

[SI] NWSL off-season grades so far...

[90Min] The best moment of 2021 for every Eastern Conference team.

[ESPN][MLS][TheScore] New York City FC have received an offer of nearly $12.5 million from Brazilian side Palmeiras for the 2021 Golden Boot winner Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos.

[90Min] It looks like Inter Miami will finally get a pink kit in 2022!

[MLS] Houston Dynamo expected to name former MLS midfielder Pablo Nagamura as head coach.

USA

[USSP] USMNT recap of 2021, and looking forward to 2022.

[SI] The 21 best US Soccer moments from 2021.

[SBI] Projecting the USMNT January camp roster.

INTERNATIONAL