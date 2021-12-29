Report: Justin Meram & RSL have verbally agreed to a new deal

Tom Bogert, who writes for mlssoccer.com and other publications, announced via Twitter that, “Justin Meram and Real Salt Lake have verbally agreed to a deal.”

Real Salt Lake confirmed to RSL Soapbox that Meram and the club have verbally agreed to a new deal, but the paperwork has not been completed.

Justin Meram and Real Salt Lake have verbally agreed to a deal, I'm told. Talks had previously stalled but Pablo Mastroeni pushed for Meram's return.



Meram, 33, spent the last two seasons with RSL but was a free agent. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 29, 2021

It was reported earlier this month that Meram would be leaving RSL for another MLS team, but it looks as though he will be staying in Utah.

This morning Justin Meram tweeted out three hearts in RSL colors, leading many to speculate that he would be staying with the club.

❤️ — Justin Meram (@JustinMeram) December 29, 2021

Meram, who retired from international football with Iraq earlier this year, has been with RSL since 2020. In that time he has appeared for the team 52 times, and provided 5 goals and 8 assists.

On January 16th, players are due to report for the 2022 preseason at the RSL training facility in Herriman, Utah.