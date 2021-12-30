2021 in Review: Real Salt Lake’s Wild Ride

Well, folks, it’s been a long year, and I’m so glad you’ve stuck with us throughout. 2021 has been a baffling year, an exciting year, and a depressing year, all wrapped into one.

I went through our archives for the year and plucked out some of the more interesting stories from the year. We’d love to hear from you in the comments — what stands out for you from 2021?

December

November

October

RSL’s coaching hire was rumored to be imminent, but that later turned out to be inaccurate — it of course ended with Pablo Mastroeni getting the job. Who knows what might have happened had RSL not advanced in the playoffs?

Real Monarchs played a 15-year-old goalkeeper. He was punched by an opposing player. Real Monarchs filed a police report. What a weird story.

September

Ben Smith wrote about RSL’s identity crisis: “The identity of a club is almost always defined by the ownership, as it’s their money being spent to keep the club going and so it largely influenced by their own values.”

August

Then-coach Freddy Juarez left Real Salt Lake to join Seattle Sounders as an assistant coach, which remains one of the weirdest things I’ve seen happen in sports.

July

Andrew Brody broke his toe — something that was surprisingly impactful for Real Salt Lake after he became a starting figure at left back.

June

May

RSL signed Jonathan Menendez to a three-year TAM deal — and just as he started heating up, Pablo Mastroeni switched to a formation where he didn’t work.

Rubio Rubin started off on a flyer for RSL, proving an incredible offseason signing

April

March

February

Luke Mulholland retired from his playing career, joining Real Salt Lake as the club’s “team scout” — a position once held by Andy Williams, whose fate as being pushed out of the club was not fully public at the time.

I wrote about feeling exhausted about Real Salt Lake back in February — and while things certainly improved (eventually) from the start of the season, I’m very much still looking forward to the next chapter.

January