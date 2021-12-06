Royal Roundup: Marsch fired by RB Leipzig

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

American coach Jesse Marsch has been fired by RB Leipzig after three straight defeats, and tallying only 18 points from 14 league games. Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will be the caretaker manager until a new coach is named. Many pundits agree that he really wasn’t given a fair chance with a lot of cards stacked against him.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SLT][APN][MLS] RSL’s amazing playoff run ends in Portland.

[90Min][MLS] RSL proud of their postseason run.

[SocWire][SLT] BYU Women outlast Santa Clara in PK’s to advance to the NCAA final. They play Florida State tonight (Monday) at 6 PM, it will be shown on ESPNU.

[MLS] Player ratings for RSL.

[90Min] Player ratings for both RSL and Portland Timbers.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[Ringer] How soccer lost America, then got it back.

[CBS][SI] MLS tinkering with the playoffs to give an advantage to conference winners proves futile again.

[FRS] Gotham FC traded Canadian GK Kailen Sheridan to the new expansion side San Diego Wave in exchange for $130k in allocation and protection from the expansion draft.

[NWSL] Chicago Red Stars trade rights to 3 players, plus one of last year’s draft picks to San Diego Wave in exchange for allocation money and protection from the expansion draft.

[90Min][Guardian] New York City FC top Philadelphia Union to advance to the MLS Cup for the first time.

[USSP] Charlotte Independence will drop to USL-1 next year, and will also start a women’s team for USL-W.

[USLC] OKC Energy will take a 1 year hiatus in 2022 for stadium renovations.

USA

[FRS] Former FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez has been named an asst. coach for the USMNT.

[USSP] Coach Gregg Berhalter calls up 26 players for the December USMNT friendly on the 18th vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

INTERNATIONAL