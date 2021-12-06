Player Ratings: Portland 2-0 RSL

David Ochoa - 6 We’ve all had them. Ochoa just had one of those nights where things were going pretty well with four saves and then all of a sudden the ball bounced off of his back and into the net off of a distance shot from Portland.

Aaron Herrera - 3.5 Herrera got off to a rough start in Portland with a casual clearance that ended up at the feet of Mora who easily put Portland ahead. Herrera went on to have a solid defensive game but got two yellows that made RSL’s chances at a comeback that much more improbable.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva was involved in some of the chaotic plays leading up to Portland chances, but did not have a poor showing by any means.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad was immense on defense and proved once again that he should have been starting these Playoff games for years.

Andrew Brody - 5 Brody had a pretty quiet game but put in all the effort he could.

Pablo Ruiz - 5 Ruiz did a lot of chasing in this game and was not ever really able to get control of the midfield and make those key passes we saw in the past few games.

Nick Besler - 5.5 Besler featured in the starting position replacing Everton Luiz and held the fort down relatively well.

Damir Kreilach - 6 Kreilach had RSL’s two best scoring chances that ended up saved by Clark. Sometimes the ball just won’t go in.

Albert Rusnak - 5.5 It was good to have Rusnak back in the lineup. He provided some good link up play but had difficulty getting in the right spaces to drive the game.

Anderson Julio -5 Julio got a crack at the starting spot which is unusual for him since he excels as a sub. His play was lacking just a bit and he never really seemed to threaten Portland’s defense.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin was more involved on defense than on offense which speaks to the relatively few chances that RSL was able to come up with.

Substitutes

Bobby Wood - 5.5 Wood was unable to get a shot off but did help push the ball up the field a bit.

Justin Meram - 5 Meram could not connect that final pass in his 30 minutes on the field.

Jonathan Menendez - 5.5 Menendez helped RSL have the tiniest bit more of control in the game but couldn’t find a rhythm.