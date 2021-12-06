RSL declines options on eight players, take options on five

The offseason has started in earnest for Real Salt Lake, just two days after their exit from the MLS playoffs against Portland Timbers. The club announced
The club announced options being exercised for David Ochoa, Andrew Brody, Maikel Chang, Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva.
They declined options on Donny Toia, Ashtone Morgan, Noah Powder, Milan Iloski, Tate Schmitt, Justin Mortillo, Douglas Martinez and Jeizon Ramirez.
Justin Meram, Albert Rusnak and Everton Luiz are out of contract.
A summary of roster states follows. All players out of contract or with declined options under the age of 22 and not eligible for free agency may be selected in the 2021 Re-Entry Draft, the first stage of which will take place on Dec. 17.
Donny Toia, Justin Meram, Albert Rusnak and Ashtone Morgan are eligible for free agency.
This leaves only Jeizon Ramirez as ineligible for selection for age restrictions; as such, he should be available in the 2021 Waiver Draft.
Under contract
- Nick Besler
- Toni Datkovic
- Bode Davis
- Jeff Dewsnup
- Zack Farnsworth
- Chris Garcia
- Justen Glad
- Bret Halsey
- Aaron Herrera
- Damir Kreilach
- Zac MacMath
- Jonathan Menendez
- Rubio Rubin
- Pablo Ruiz
- Bobby Wood
Under contract, option exercised
- Andrew Brody
- Maikel Chang
- Erik Holt
- David Ochoa
- Marcelo Silva
Options declined
- Milan Iloski
- Douglas Martinez
- Ashtone Morgan
- Justin Portillo
- Noah Powder
- Jeizon Ramirez
- Tate Schmitt
- Donny Toia
Out of contract
- Everton Luiz
- Justin Meram
- Albert Rusnak
Re-Entry Process eligible
- Everton Luiz
- Milan Iloski
- Douglas Martinez
- Justin Portillo
- Noah Powder
- Jeizon Ramirez
- Tate Schmitt
Free agency eligible
- Justin Meram
- Albert Rusnak
- Donny Toia
Loading comments...