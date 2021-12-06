RSL declines options on eight players, take options on five

The offseason has started in earnest for Real Salt Lake, just two days after their exit from the MLS playoffs against Portland Timbers. The club announced

The club announced options being exercised for David Ochoa, Andrew Brody, Maikel Chang, Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva.

They declined options on Donny Toia, Ashtone Morgan, Noah Powder, Milan Iloski, Tate Schmitt, Justin Mortillo, Douglas Martinez and Jeizon Ramirez.

Justin Meram, Albert Rusnak and Everton Luiz are out of contract.

A summary of roster states follows. All players out of contract or with declined options under the age of 22 and not eligible for free agency may be selected in the 2021 Re-Entry Draft, the first stage of which will take place on Dec. 17.

Donny Toia, Justin Meram, Albert Rusnak and Ashtone Morgan are eligible for free agency.

This leaves only Jeizon Ramirez as ineligible for selection for age restrictions; as such, he should be available in the 2021 Waiver Draft.

