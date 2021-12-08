Royal Roundup: MLS State of the League address

MLS Commissioner Don Garber gave the annual State of the League address on Tuesday. Included were several items of note, including naming Las Vegas as a front-runner to be the next MLS expansion team, but does warn that it’s not 100% yet; Phoenix and San Diego are still in the running. As for the RSL ownership situation: “We continue to be engaged in discussions with potential owners,” but it appears the original timeline of end of 2021 will not be achieved.
- [DN][SI][SocWire][APN] The NCAA Women’s final between BYU and Florida State went to PK’s after a scoreless draw. Florida pulled out the win 4-3.
- [RSL] 2022 roster decisions announced.
- [SBI] Former RSL Academy player Richie Ledezma returns to action for Jong PSV after a year off due to ACL tear.
- [MLS][SI] Former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC coach, Chris Armas has been named an asst. coach for Manchester United.
- [FRS] Yael Averbuch West has been named as the new league GM with Stephanie Lee as asst. GM.
- [MLS] The league has updated it’s policy for diversity in hiring.
- [SI][FRS] New England Revolution’s Carles Gil has been named league MVP.
- [NWSL] Orlando Pride name Amanda Cromwell as the head coach.
- [SSD] San Diego Loyal make proposal for a 20,000 seat stadium as a bid to renovate the Pechanga Arena area. 4 other bids have also been made, the winning bid is expected to be named in the first half of 2022.
