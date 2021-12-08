Royal Roundup: MLS State of the League address

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

MLS Commissioner Don Garber gave the annual State of the League address on Tuesday. Included were several items of note, including naming Las Vegas as a front-runner to be the next MLS expansion team, but does warn that it’s not 100% yet; Phoenix and San Diego are still in the running. As for the RSL ownership situation: “We continue to be engaged in discussions with potential owners,” but it appears the original timeline of end of 2021 will not be achieved.

[MLS][LVRJ][NBCS][SI][SBI]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[DN][SI][SocWire][APN] The NCAA Women’s final between BYU and Florida State went to PK’s after a scoreless draw. Florida pulled out the win 4-3.

[RSL] 2022 roster decisions announced.

[SBI] Former RSL Academy player Richie Ledezma returns to action for Jong PSV after a year off due to ACL tear.

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

[SBI] Jordan Morris grateful to be able to return to USMNT after year off due to injury.

INTERNATIONAL