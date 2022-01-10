Royal Roundup: The 2022 MLS Superdraft is set for Tuesday

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The 2022 MLS Superdraft will take place on Tuesday January 11th, at 1 PM MST. It will be streamed live on MLSSoccer.com, the MLS App, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook starting at 12:30 PM. In advance of the draft eight college players have been selected for Generation Adidas contracts. RSL has the 25th pick of the 1st round, 53rd pick (2nd round), and 81st pick (3rd round).

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL] Three RSL academy players called up for the USMNT U-15 camp. (full list)

[RSL] RSL preseason schedule announced.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] It looks as though Diego Valeri is leaving Portland Timbers, and will be returning to Argentina to play for his original club Lanus.

[DT] Houston Dynamo name Paulo Nagamura as head coach.

[AOP] Los Angeles FC announce Steve Cherundolo to replace Bob Bradley as coach.

[WTR][90Min][MLS][SI] Toronto FC sign Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to a 4 year DP deal. He won’t join TFC until this summer after Napoli’s season ends.

[USSP] Houston Dynamo start rebuild from top down after replacing owner, GM and Coach.

[FRS] Gems and busts from the Superdraft early years.

[SSD] Inter Miami stadium proposal finalized, set for final city commission vote.

[USLC] Home openers announced for the 2022 USL Championship season.

USA

[USSOC][USSP][SI] 19 MLS players called in to USMNT January camp.

[CBS] Grading the three USMNT players that have been transferred this winter.

[SI][TheScore] Carlos Cordeiro will run for US Soccer president again in 2022. He resigned from the role in 2020 amid the USWNT equal pay backlash.

[USSOC] The 2022 She Believes Cup set for Feb. 17-23rd. Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand will join the USWNT for the tournament.

INTERNATIONAL