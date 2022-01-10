RSL signs 15-year-old academy standout Jude Wellings

Real Salt Lake has inked a deal with its youngest-ever first-team player, signing academy standout Jude Wellings to a professional contract.

Wellings, 15, was named the player of the tournament in in the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup, of which Real Salt Lake’s academy side was the champion. Wellings scored a goal in that match.

Wellings has been at the Real Salt Lake academy, but he’s already made his professional debut in an October match with Real Monarchs.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“In his time with our Academy, Jude has shown himself to be both an elite prospect on the pitch, as well as an incredibly mature young man off of it. He has established himself as one of the top prospects in the country at his age. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jude and his family committed to beginning his professional career at RSL.”

Wellings: