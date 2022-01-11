RSL signs 16-year-old homegrown midfielder Julio Benitez

Real Salt Lake has secured the signature of another academy prospect, announcing today the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Julio Benitez.

Benitez was under contract with Real Monarchs in 2021, and his arrival marks him as the 11th rostered homegrown player. He joins fellow academy prospect Jude Wellings in having signed contracts in recent days.

Benitez has made appearances with the U.S. under-15 national team, and he played 392 minutes over nine matches for Real Monarchs in 2021.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall: