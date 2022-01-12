RSL announces homegrown deal for GK Gavin Beavers

Real Salt Lake has made official their third homegrown signing in as many days, finalizing a deal with goalkeeper Gavin Beavers on a two-year-contract.

Beavers, 16, has been on a professional deal at Real Monarchs, coming out of the RSL Academy.

Beavers joins David Ochoa and Jeff Dewsnup as homegrown goalkeepers on the roster, while Zac MacMath rounds out the goalkeeping squad.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“In Gavin’s brief time at our club, he has established himself as an elite goalkeeping prospect. His shot-stopping ability and top-end athleticism are off-the-charts for a player at his age. In adding Gavin to our roster of young goalkeepers, we are very well-positioned at the position for years to come.”

Beavers: