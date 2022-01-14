RSL adds Brett Jacobs to coaching staff

Real Salt Lake has supplemented its coaching staff with Brett Jacobs, a former assistant coach under Gary Smith, notably while Smith coached Colorado Rapids and Pablo Mastroeni.

Jacobs served as an assistant at Colorado from 2008 to 2011, coached at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, then later followed Smith to Nashville SC in 2019. Additionally, he has been a broadcaster at Portland Timbers and was head coach of their U-23 side in 2016 and 2017.

From a club-issued release, RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni:

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Brett to Real Salt Lake and to what we’re building here in Utah. I’ve known Brett for many years and as a player I had the opportunity to experience his commitment to individual development along with the team. He brings with him an incredible résumé both in MLS and abroad. It was important to bring someone who fits the culture of this Club and shares the same passion that we all do here at RSL. Please help me in welcoming Brett to the RSL Family.”

Jacobs: