2021 Player Profiles: Zac MacMath

Our 2021 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian player of the year, Zac MacMath, played an interesting role with the 2021 Real Salt Lake squad.

Off the field, he continued to make a difference in the community, and on the pitch he supported the team when David Ochoa was not able to play.

Starting seven matches, MacMath had a 70 percent save rate, with two clean sheets over the seven starts. Between the posts, he had a 1-4-2 record. While this might not have been the most outstanding season on the field, his role was important to the team as the backup to David Ochoa.

It is also nice to have him on the roster, as he does have more experience than Andrew Putna and David Ochoa, and also after some of the comments and the subsequent investigation wih Andrew Putna, having him was quite useful.

As of now, it appears that Real Salt Lake has its preferred started in David Ochoa, however, I for one am glad to have the type of character and representative of the team in Zac MacMath, and hope that he continues to be a part of the team.