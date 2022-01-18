2021 Player Profiles: Erik Holt

Erik Holt, one of RSL’s homegrown complement, has been a member of the Real Salt Lake organization since being a player with the Arizona academy. He spent his college years at UCLA, and has a drive to be the best.

While not always the first choice at center back for the RSL lineup, when he has been on the pitch we have actually seen some solid defending.

There have been many opinions about Erik tossed around social media. There have been criticisms, but he has continued to work hard to improve on the field. He also scored his first MLS goal this season, giving RSL a stoppage time win against the Vancouver Whitecaps with a game-winning goal.

Erik Holt is still a young player who will get better with time and seasoning. in 2021 he played in 18 matches, starting 14 of them. He logged over 1,300 minutes for the club, and was often asked to hold down the middle with various pairings. This is not an easy task for any defender.

The team went 4-7-1 with him starting. He has shown moments of a skill level that can continue to help him improve. As a player, he is committed to the team; with more time and starts, he can evolve into a veteran presence on the back line. We will most likely see the team’s record with him on the field improve.