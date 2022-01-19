RSL re-signs homegrown Tate Schmitt

Despite a loan spell that sure seemed to me like it might be the end of Tate Schmitt’s time at Real Salt Lake, the homegrown winger-slash-full-back (wing back? Maybe!) is returning to the club on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another.

Schmitt, 24, has not featured regularly, playing just 10 first-team matches in his three years with the club. He played no first-team matches last year, and he eventually went on loan to Phoenix Rising FC in June. He played 23 matches for the USL Championship side, one of which was a playoff match, scoring two goals and finding one assist along the way.

During his time at Phoenix Rising, Schmitt was deployed primarily at left back, although curiously, he has one match at center back recorded. He was sent off twice during his time there, once for a second yellow, and once with a straight red.

Time will tell if Schmitt contributes to this team, but given they currently have zero rostered left backs (Andrew Brody has historically been a right back, after all,) it makes some sense to retain him.

The roster, via the club, is as follows: