Edgar Castillo, Doneil Henry, others joining RSL as preseason invitees

Real Salt Lake’s search for MLS-level depth is continuing apace today, with the club including in a press release today that they’ve invited Edgar Castillo and Doneil Henry to preseason training.

It’s not often we get this sort of open news, which includes a number of other names from the college game. Let’s talk about Castillo and Henry before we get to those additional names, though.

Castillo is no spring chicken, as the saying goes. He’s 35 years old, and his professional career includes a number of years in Liga MX at notable clubs like Tigres, Club America, Xolos, Monterrey, and others, as well as time in MLS at New England, Atlanta and Cincinnati. He was for a short time a regular for the U.S. Men’s National Team, notably having switched from the Mexican national team.

Castillo has most often played left back in his career, and he fits a position of some need for the club, though there will be inevitable question marks over his age.

Henry, a center back by trade, is a product of the Toronto FC youth system, where he spent the first several years of his career before embarking on a European endeavor. He started his career in Cyprus before moving to West Ham United. From there, he spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Danish side AC Horsens. In 2018, he returned to MLS, playing 39 matches for Vancouver Whitecaps until 2020, when he moved to South Korean club Suwon Bluewings, where he featured regularly for the K League outfit.

Other players that have been invited to the club’s preseason include: