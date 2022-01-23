2021 Player Profiles: Andrew Brody

The 2021 Player Profiles is a day-by-day guide to Real Salt Lake’s 2021 roster. Rankings are provided by a vote from RSL Soapbox staff writers. Ranked #21 Toni Datkovic (3.7)

#20 Donny Toia (4.7)

#19 Ashtone Morgan (5)

#18 Zac MacMath (5.1)

#17 Erik Holt (5.2)

#16 Nick Besler (5.2)

#15 Jonathan Menendez (5.4)

#14 Maikel Chang (5.5)

#13 Bobby Wood (5.6)

#12 Everton Luiz (6.3)

#11 Andrew Brody (6.5)

#10 Pablo Ruiz (6.6)

#9 Justin Meram (6.7)

#8 Marcelo Silva (7)

#7 Rubio Rubin (7.1)

#6 David Ochoa (7.2)

#5 Albert Rusnak (7.8)

#4 Anderson Julio (7.8)

#3 Justen Glad (7.8)

#2 Aaron Herrera (8.1)

#1 Damir Kreilach (9) Unranked Noah Powder

Jeizon Ramirez

When Andrew Brody signed a contract with Real Salt Lake in September 2020, most RSL fans that haven’t followed the Monarchs very much (I include myself in that group) likely thought that he was just another Monarchs signing who would play a backup role and occasionally see minutes.

That was probably a pessimistic point of view on the signing, but having never really seen him play, knowing that he played the same position as Aaron Herrera, and his extra-long Monarchs tenure didn’t really leave me with much excitement in his first team signing.

But Brody got his chance, and boy, did he take it! Due to an unfortunate injury to Herrera at the beginning of the season, Brody saw his first MLS minutes sooner than expected. On May 1st, Brody entered the home opener against Sporting Kansas City in the 30th minute for Herrera, and four minutes later he assisted on Damir Kreilach’s first goal of the season.

Brody continued to impress as he started the next two games at right back until Herrera recovered from his injury, was then moved over to left back and usurped Donny Toia because of his stellar performances, and played there for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately for Brody though, he missed about three months in the summer because of a broken toe he suffered during a July 3 1-0 loss to LAFC. Once he returned in late September, he only missed a couple games and played almost every minute of the playoff run. In that run, he was part of the stellar defending that led to RSL’s penalty shootout victory, and in the next game against SKC he assisted Anderson Julio’s game-tying goal.

Brody ended the regular season with 1,077 minutes played and 1 assist, as well as one more assist in the playoffs. Apart from his major accomplishment of winning playing time and a starting spot, Brody endeared himself to the fans. Ask all your friends about him and I’d be shocked if any of them said they didn’t like him. To me, he encapsulates what RSL fans want in a player. He’s hardworking, consistent, runs a lot, and isn’t afraid to use his 5’ 10”, 145 pound frame to slam into people. He is also a better dribbler of the ball than perhaps any RSL player in history.

One of the great things about Brody is that he’s one of the key returning pieces on the 2022 RSL roster. As of now, I’d say he’s the de facto starting left-back with no one else close to challenging him for that spot. That may change in the next few weeks with the likes of Edgar Castillo in preseason camp, but I think it’s safe to say that Brody’s 2022 should look a lot like what we saw from him in 2021, hopefully without the broken toe. RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni has said that he hopes to bring in a left-footed left back this year, but if Brody’s 2022 is anything like his 2021, he’ll still be an essential piece to RSL’s season.