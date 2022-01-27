Royal Roundup: USMNT resumes World Cup qualifying push

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The USMNT resume World Cup qualification today (Thursday) vs El Salvador. With 6 games left, they sit in 2nd place - one point behind Canada and one point ahead of Mexico. Squad rotation will be a key issue for the three winter matches. Christian Pulisic looking forward to stepping away from Chelsea pressure, while Defender DeAndre Yedlin finally arrives late Wednesday due to travel delays.

The game will air on ESPN 2, UniMás & TUDN at 5 PM MST.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] RSL’s aiming to take Axel Kei on a different path than Freddy Adu.

[RSL] Dates, locations and times have been finalized for RSL’s upcoming preseason games.

[SBI] Former RSL Academy product Sebastian Soto joins Scottish club Livingston on loan.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90Min][BDS][SI][APN] D.C. United winger Paul Arriola traded to FC Dallas for MLS record $2.3 million in allocation money.

[BRU] The NWSL board of governors has approved the sale of Washington Spirit to Michele Kang.

[SI] Portland Thorns president Gavin Wilkinson re-instated after the Paul Riley investigation.

[APN] Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle have extended their contracts with OL Reign.

USA

[FRS][SI] The hazards of World Cup qualifying in Concacaf.

[NBC] US Soccer establishes a 7-person advisory ‘inclusion panel’ including Abby Wambach and Coby Jones.

[FRS] After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, a record 103 teams will compete in this year’s US Open Cup.

INTERNATIONAL