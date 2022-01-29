Everton Luiz returns to RSL on one-year deal

Real Salt Lake has re-signed midfielder Everton Luiz to a one-year deal, bringing back the veteran Brazilian after his contract expired.

Luiz, 33, played in 25 regular season matches, nearing his 2019 mark of 27. During that period, he earned seven yellow cards, with two following in his two matches in the postseason. He was suspended for Real Salt Lake’s Western Conference Final loss to Portland Timbers, and his absence was keenly felt.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“We are very excited to bring Everton back to RSL for his fourth season in Utah. His tenaciousness and steady presence in the midfield protects our back four and connects our build-up, while his experience with this Club, in this league, and through his career amplifies his value to our locker room.

Everton’s arrival at this stage of preseason gives our coaching staff options, and we welcome the depth and flexibility he provides.”